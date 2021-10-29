Watch a happy Bill Belichick mic’d up during the Patriots blowout of the Jets…

Believe it or not, the Patriots enter week 8 of the 2021 NFL season on Sunday as the Pats are headed to LA to take on the Chargers. The Pats would love to even up their record to 4-4 putting them back in a playoff hunt with 9 more games left after Sunday.

The Chargers are a tough AFC opponent as their 4 – 2 record would show. All the sports-talk jocks and sports-talkers that never played a down in their life all downplayed the Patriots 54-13 shellacking of the Jets last weekend. All under the premise that the Jets are a sh*tty team and not because the Patriots finally executed the plays and executed the opponent like we are used to seeing them do in the past.

In that Jets game the Pats had 32 first downs…403 passing yards…148 yards on the ground…and only punted the ball once while scoring at will against the Jets. Sure, the Jets are a bad team, but could it be the Patriots are finally finding their identity without #12? This week will go a long way in answering that question.

You can hear all the action of the Patriots and Chargers beginning with the pre-game show on New Country 94.7 WNAW in the North Adams area and on 1420-AM WBEC in the Pittsfield area beginning at 3:00 pm. The kickoff is at 4:00 pm.

The Patriots posted this video on their YouTube channel. Give it a click and enjoy what’s it was like to be coached by a happy Bill Belichick on the sideline during last week’s big win over the J-E-T-S Jets, Jets, Jets.

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History