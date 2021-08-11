One thing Berkshire County residents can count on this summer is spotting wildlife on their properties. Another thing Berkshire County residents can count on is people having their phones or cameras nearby to capture the wildlife on video. As a result, many of us get to enjoy the videos as these folks share their content in local Facebook groups.

Over the past few months there have been so many wildlife sightings captured on video in the Berkshires and shared to Facebook that I lost count long ago. One of the more recent videos I found was shared in The Berkshires Facebook group. This particular video takes the cake as it is a major close-up of the bear. As a matter of a fact the bear gets very up close and personal with the camera. The Facebook group member had this to say in her description when she shared the video:

Northern Berkshires black bear investigating one of my trail cams set up on a beaver dam not far from the Appalachian Trail Corridor.

The bear doesn't do any harm to the camera as the member stated in the comments section that the bears always try to eat her cameras but thankfully all of her cameras are protected by bear boxes from CAMLOCKbox.

I think you'll enjoy this particular video since it's such an up-close shot. It's definitely one of the more unique local bear videos that I have come across and it includes audio of the bear sniffing and much more. It's pretty fun and you can view the video below.

