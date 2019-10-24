WATCH: Don’t Miss Decadia (VIDEOS)

We're is bringing in another great tribute show to the Colonial Theater. Join us on Saturday Nov. 23 for DECADIA.

DECADIA is New York’s premier '80s cover band. Each show is jam packed with your favorite hits from the '80s, but also includes classics from the '70s, and favorites from the '90s and some of today’s hits. Tickets for DECADIA are $20 and $28 and are on-sale now and available at the Colonial Theatre box office and on-line by going here.

The show is brought to you by The Giant Haddad Service Centers offering the best prices on oil changes in the county. They’ll have you in and out fast and appointments are never necessary. Another great concert experience at the Colonial Theater with DECADIA on Saturday Nov. 23. Don't miss it!