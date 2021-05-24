There have been plenty of bear sightings lately. That's to be expected this time of year. Usually, we're talking about bears approaching homes or ripping through trash, destroying bird feeders and so on. Now, we're taking a little break from that. In the following video (which you can view below) which was posted by a member of The Berkshires Facebook group, we see a heart melting vision of a big, beautiful mama bear with her cub roaming around minding their own business without a care in the world.

Many of the members of the Facebook group loved this video and posted the following comments:

-WOW! That is one big Momma bear!

-Love this!!

-Awesome!

-Look how small that cub is! Beautiful!

-Love this...just one baby? So cute

-The beauty of nature

-The little one is so adorable! Interesting how the mother’s front legs move. Great video!

-That’s a big bear!

-How cute.

-should I climb THAT ladder?”😉

Great clip of little one stayin close.

-Beautiful but trouble

-That baby is adorable!

-The baby is so tiny

-Beautiful momma and baby

-Great video! Thanks for sharing!

-This is so beautiful. I love this.❤

-Momma bear and her adorable baby. Love it!

-Love those bears and babies

-How wonderful!! Thank you for sharing!

-Omg! What a gorgeous mama and such an adorable little peanut of a baby! Thank you for sharing!!

-Beautiful video on why so many of us stay here. 💜

-Awwww

Get our free mobile app

-Only one cub..momma is a big girl....love bears

-I love this !!!! ❤️❤️❤️

-Big mama,she’s beautiful..Sweet baby..Thank you for sharing..

-Beautiful! What was she eating?

-she was nibbling on new shoots — day lilies and other things that popped up after we cleared that area 🌼

-What a great capture! ❤ 🐻

Checkout the video below and experience nature's beauty for yourself.

12 Movies Filmed in the Berkshires

13 Berkshire County Myths That Drive Us Crazy

10 Mispronunciations Related to Berkshire County

The 10 Smallest Towns in Berkshire County (by population)

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.