WATCH: Massachusetts Man Wins Pork Roll Eating Championship

Move over, Joey Chestnutt! You have some competition! This past weekend, Trenton Thunder World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship took place in Trenton, NJ. The winner is now ranked as the world's #2 competitive eater behind top-ranked Joey Chestnutt. The man who won the pork roll eating contest is Geoffrey Esper, and he happens to be from Massachusetts.

Esper, 47, hails from Oxford, MA, where he is a teacher. At this year's Pork Roll Eating Championship, he devoured 44 pork roll sandwiches in just 10 minutes. Joey Chestnutt had won the competition the year before with 45 sandwiches downed in that time. Chestnutt did not participate in this year's contest as he's recovering from a non-eating related injury (broken bone in his leg). See all of Esper's glory at the event right here...

In an interview with NJ.com, Esper talked about his execution of winning the contest:

Not quite as much as I was hoping...I was hoping to get closer to 50 but they were crunchy. It just slowed me down a little bit....They don’t have this where I come from, so I went to a diner and they had no idea what pork roll was in Massachusetts.

Apparently, the Bay State is lacking in their pork roll diner options. We should take it upon ourselves to fix that, given that we have the #2 competitive eater living here.

Esper finished 2nd in this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. That sounds like the scene in the movie, 'Anchorman', which featured a newspaper article headline that read: 'Ron Burgundy Finishes 2nd in Hot Dog Eating Contest.'

But unfortunately, Esper did come up short in this year's contest to none other than Joey Chestnutt.

Esper has several records of his own, including eating 83 slices of Papa John's pizza in 10 minutes, 281 Hooters' wings in 10 minutes, and most recently 76 Glier's brats in 10 minutes that he consumed in the previous week before his pork roll championship win in New Jersey.

Perhaps this is the year that Geoffrey Esper takes down Joey Chestnutt. If that were to happen, the Massachusetts native could grab the top ranking in competitive eating. Congrats on your latest win, Mr. Esper! We're all pulling you here in the Bay State!

