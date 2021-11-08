Watch Out: Doing This in Massachusetts Hospitals is Illegal

We have been having a chuckle looking at some oddball Massachusetts laws that are still in effect today. Many of these laws don't make a whole lot of sense and it's hard to believe that they became laws in the first place. For example, three of the head-scratching Massachusetts laws we looked at include the following:

Snoring in your home is illegal in Massachusetts unless all bedroom windows are closed and securely locked.

In Massachusetts, you'll be fined $10 if you deface a milk carton/milk can without the owner's consent.

Goatees are illegal unless you obtain and pay for a license to wear your goatee in public.

What do you think? Do these really need to be laws at least today? They probably made sense at one time, many moons ago, but do they in present times?

Another Massachusetts law I discovered that although tends to be considered weird by many isn't that weird if you think about it. Giving beer to patients in Massachusetts is illegal. To me, the aspect of this law that seems weird is that it had to become a law in the first place. Perhaps there was a time where pain meds were not cutting it and alcohol was needed to do the trick. Whatever the reason, serving alcohol to hospital patients could become problematic. There's no surprise that this is not allowed in Massachusetts. It's just weird that it had to become an official law. I wonder if there are states where it's legal to serve alcohol to hospital patients.

