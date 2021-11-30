WATCH: This Cute Berkshire County Beaver Preps for Winter (VIDEO)

Over the summer months and into this fall, we had shared a plethora of wildlife and critter activity here in Berkshire County. Thanks to modern-day technology, many Berkshire County residents were able to snap videos of everything from bears, raccoons, moose, wildcats, snapping turtles and the list goes on and on. Also, thanks to social media, we were able to view the wildlife videos online and share the videos with our neighbors.

It's no doubt that bear videos were plentiful. Whether it be searching for food, knocking down garbage cans, trying to get into homes, or just plumping along, bear videos shared by Berkshire County residents were a big hit.

This time around, we're taking a little break from all of the bear activity in Berkshire County as the latest find on Facebook features a cute beaver taking care of winter preparations. Sally Naser of CR Wildlife Cams shared this video on her Facebook page. It's just a little something to brighten your day. If you have a moment to take a time out from the everyday grind take a look at the video below. It will bring a smile to your face.

There are many comments about this video which you can check out on Sally's Facebook page.

