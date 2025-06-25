New Water Park is Celebrating Its First Summer in New England

Have you added the slip-sliding fun of New England's newest water park?

From water tubes to rafting and splashing around in the pools, this massive water park is now open in Connecticut, located on the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, next to Foxwoods Casino.

This indoor water park is part of the Great Wolf Lodge Resort, and yes, you can visit for the day or longer.

The Great Wolf Resorts are North America's largest group of indoor water park resorts, so I'm guessing they know what they're doing.

According to the CT Insider, this one is a 91,000-square-foot water park with more than two acres of slides, tubes, water rivers, and pools. There are also 549 hotel rooms in the Great Wolf Lodge Resort and a 61,000-square-foot entertainment center.

This $300 million water park is the third Great Wolf Resort in the northeast and the 23rd in the country.

According to AOL, Foxwoods Casino says this is the perfect way to expand.

It’s all part of our evolution, transforming us from a place known for gaming to a fully integrated family resort. It’s big news for the tribe, big news for Connecticut and big news for the Northeast. The plans square with “the original vision of the tribe, which was to bring the outdoors inside."

According to the Patch website, the eight-story Great Wolf Lodge encompasses around 15 acres.

By the way, this water park is kept at 84 degrees inside, so you're summer cozy while playing around in the water.

