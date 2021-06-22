Waving and Pointing Gun at Springfield Police…Officers Do Not Fire (Dramatic Video)

A man waving a gun at bystanders and police in Springfield over the weekend has been denied bail at his arraignment in Springfield District Court. The perp, 43-year-old Jose Montanez of Springfield was arrested and charged with nine separate charges from the bizarre incident caught on a surveillance camera and released by the Springfield Police.

The beginning of the video shows Montanez standing in the middle of a Springfield intersection freely waving a handgun and making gestures to the sky. He is confronted by a shirtless man in an arm cast on the High Street sidewalk appearing to try to talk Montanez out of his erratic behavior. As police pull into the intersection Montanez begins jogging up the sidewalk away from police waving his hands in the air passing bystanders acting nonchalant as if this scene is common-place in the neighborhood. Montanez now running up the middle of High Street turning around a number of times and pointing his gun in the direction of the pursuing police. Two Springfield Police Officers enter the scene and still do not use deadly force as Montanez stops again a number of times and points his weapon directly at the Officers. As backup arrives a couple of cruisers begin pursuit and a number of police just on the scene continue foot pursuit as Montanez turns the corner and out of site from the security camera. Montanez was taken into custody a short time later.

According to a report on WCVB-TV, Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood lauded officers for their restraint, adding the officers noticed the gun slide was locked and additional seconds would be needed to fire at the officers. Clapprood added that if Montanez would have closed the slide, she is sure the officers would have fired. “The Commissioner told WCVB-TV “The department is blessed that it ended as well as it did.” Adding “If it was Suicide by Cop then, then I give my officers all the credit in the world.” Mental health may have also been a factor in the behavior of Montanez.

Montanez has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon; discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building; carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds; receiving stolen property less than $1,200; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; carrying a firearm without a license; possession of ammunition without an FID card; and disturbing the peace. He was ordered held without the right to bail at his arraignment yesterday in Springfield District Court.

