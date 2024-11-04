We Have An Exclusive Guide To Voting in MA, CT and NY

Election Day has fast approached us as Massachusetts voters cast their ballots for the next President, the fate of five proposed laws and if US Senator Elizabeth Warren picks up a 3rd term in our Nation's Capital.

The State House News Service reports the Bay State has the least competitive races nationwide. Polls will remain open until 8 pm on Tuesday.

Ballotpedia, a non-profit on-line encyclopedia has compiled data on the number of seats, incumbents challenged in primaries and seats with one candidate from each major party for 44 states with legislative elections. check out their web site by going here

Early voting has officially ended in our tri-state region as voters will now have to head to their local polling place in person to cast their ballots. Here is the break down of where you can go and perform your civic duty:

BERKSHIRE COUNTY: MASSACHUSETTS

Adams: Memorial Building, Valley Street

Becket: Town Hall, Main Street

Cheshire: Cheshire Community House, 191 Church St.

Clarksburg: Community Center, Cross Road

Dalton: Senior Center, 40 Field St. Ext.

Egremont: Fire station, Egremont Plain Road

Florida: Town Office, 379 Mohawk Trail

Great Barrington: (2 locations)

Precincts A, C, D: Fire Station, 37 State Road

Precinct B: Housatonic Community Center, Main Street

Hancock: Hancock School, Route 43

Hinsdale: Town Hall, South Street

Lanesborough: Town Hall, 83 North Main St.

Lee: Crossway Village, 21 Crossway

Lenox: Town Hall, Walker Street

Monterey: Fire Hall, Main Road

Mount Washington: Town Hall, East Street

New Ashford: Town Hall, Mallory Road

New Marlborough: Town Hall, Mill River Southfield Road

Otis: Town Hall, North Main Street

Peru: Community Center, East Main Road

LITCHFIELD COUNTY: CONNECTICUT:

Barkhamsted: Town Hall, Ripley Hill Road

Litchfield: (3 locations)

District 1: Litchfield Firehouse, Route 202, Litchfield

District 2: Northfield Firehouse, 12 Knife Shop Rd, Northfield

District 3: Bantam Borough Hall, Route 202, Bantam

New Hartford: Town Clerk's Office, 530 Main Street

Norfolk: Town Hall Meeting Floor, 2nd Floor, Maple Avenue

Salisbury: Town Hall, Main Street

Sharon: Town Hall also located on Main Street

Torrington: City Hall Conference Room, Main Street

NORTHERN DUTCHESS COUNTY: NEW YORK

Amenia: Immaculate Conception-St. Anthony's Parish, 11 LaVelle Road

Dover: Town Hall, 126 East Duncan Road and Dover Middle School on route 22

Milan: Town Hall, 20 Wilcox Avenue

Northeast (including village of Millerton): Northeast-Millerton Library Annex, 28 Century Boulevard

Pine Plains: Stissing Mountain High School, 2829 Church St.

Pleasant Valley: (3 locations): Salt Point Fire House, 30 Church St, West Road Intermediate School and Traver Road Primary School

Red Hook: (4 locations) Tivoli Fire House at Tivoli Commons, Bertelsmann Campus Center, 30 Campus Road, Mill Road Intermediate School and Red Hook High School, 103 West Market Street

Rhinebeck: (2 locations): Starr Library, 68 West Market St and The Pavilion at Brookmeade

Stanford: Town Hall - Ground Level, 26 Town Hall Road

Washington: Millbrook Fire House, 20 Front St.

Keep in mind, polls in The Empire State are open from 6 am to 9 pm and south of the border, doors will open at 6 am and close at 8 pm.

BOTTOM LINE: Get out & VOTE!!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://elections.dutchessny.gov/voter-information/dutchess-county-polling-places/https://portal.ct.gov/sots/election-services/voter-information/where-and-how-do-i-vote and www.i-berkshires.com)

(Featured image photo courtesy of Mario Tama/Getty Images)