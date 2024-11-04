We Have An Exclusive Guide To Voting in MA, CT and NY
Election Day has fast approached us as Massachusetts voters cast their ballots for the next President, the fate of five proposed laws and if US Senator Elizabeth Warren picks up a 3rd term in our Nation's Capital.
The State House News Service reports the Bay State has the least competitive races nationwide. Polls will remain open until 8 pm on Tuesday.
Ballotpedia, a non-profit on-line encyclopedia has compiled data on the number of seats, incumbents challenged in primaries and seats with one candidate from each major party for 44 states with legislative elections. check out their web site by going here
Early voting has officially ended in our tri-state region as voters will now have to head to their local polling place in person to cast their ballots. Here is the break down of where you can go and perform your civic duty:
BERKSHIRE COUNTY: MASSACHUSETTS
Adams: Memorial Building, Valley Street
Becket: Town Hall, Main Street
Cheshire: Cheshire Community House, 191 Church St.
Clarksburg: Community Center, Cross Road
Dalton: Senior Center, 40 Field St. Ext.
Egremont: Fire station, Egremont Plain Road
Florida: Town Office, 379 Mohawk Trail
Great Barrington: (2 locations)
Precincts A, C, D: Fire Station, 37 State Road
Precinct B: Housatonic Community Center, Main Street
Hancock: Hancock School, Route 43
Hinsdale: Town Hall, South Street
Lanesborough: Town Hall, 83 North Main St.
Lee: Crossway Village, 21 Crossway
Lenox: Town Hall, Walker Street
Monterey: Fire Hall, Main Road
Mount Washington: Town Hall, East Street
New Ashford: Town Hall, Mallory Road
New Marlborough: Town Hall, Mill River Southfield Road
Otis: Town Hall, North Main Street
Peru: Community Center, East Main Road
LITCHFIELD COUNTY: CONNECTICUT:
Barkhamsted: Town Hall, Ripley Hill Road
Litchfield: (3 locations)
District 1: Litchfield Firehouse, Route 202, Litchfield
District 2: Northfield Firehouse, 12 Knife Shop Rd, Northfield
District 3: Bantam Borough Hall, Route 202, Bantam
New Hartford: Town Clerk's Office, 530 Main Street
Norfolk: Town Hall Meeting Floor, 2nd Floor, Maple Avenue
Salisbury: Town Hall, Main Street
Sharon: Town Hall also located on Main Street
Torrington: City Hall Conference Room, Main Street
NORTHERN DUTCHESS COUNTY: NEW YORK
Amenia: Immaculate Conception-St. Anthony's Parish, 11 LaVelle Road
Dover: Town Hall, 126 East Duncan Road and Dover Middle School on route 22
Milan: Town Hall, 20 Wilcox Avenue
Northeast (including village of Millerton): Northeast-Millerton Library Annex, 28 Century Boulevard
Pine Plains: Stissing Mountain High School, 2829 Church St.
Pleasant Valley: (3 locations): Salt Point Fire House, 30 Church St, West Road Intermediate School and Traver Road Primary School
Red Hook: (4 locations) Tivoli Fire House at Tivoli Commons, Bertelsmann Campus Center, 30 Campus Road, Mill Road Intermediate School and Red Hook High School, 103 West Market Street
Rhinebeck: (2 locations): Starr Library, 68 West Market St and The Pavilion at Brookmeade
Stanford: Town Hall - Ground Level, 26 Town Hall Road
Washington: Millbrook Fire House, 20 Front St.
Keep in mind, polls in The Empire State are open from 6 am to 9 pm and south of the border, doors will open at 6 am and close at 8 pm.
BOTTOM LINE: Get out & VOTE!!
(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://elections.dutchessny.gov/voter-information/dutchess-county-polling-places/https://portal.ct.gov/sots/election-services/voter-information/where-and-how-do-i-vote and www.i-berkshires.com)
(Featured image photo courtesy of Mario Tama/Getty Images)
