We Honor Some Who Gave All So We Can Stay Free In The USA

How ironic as this years Memorial-Decoration Day holiday will be observed on it's official traditional day (May 30th) as the United States kept this practice alive from 1868 to 1970 before the last Monday of the month took effect over a half century ago.

In my opinion, we should have left this alone as attempts to move Veteran's Day from November 11th failed immensely amidst protests. The same should apply for Memorial Day as I remember being off from school on the 30th no matter what the day of the week it fell on in the calendar. This is NOT a long weekend, but a reflection to honor those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep us free each and every day. Here are some ways you can show your support throughout the beautiful Berkshires and all across the tri-state region:

MAY 30TH: PARADES:

Town of Great Barrington, MA: This event is presented by area war veterans as the festivities begin in Housatonic at 9 am and proceed to Great Barrington from Main Street to Dresser Avenue and proceeds to Town Hall. It is suggested that spectators arrive early for both get-togethers as crowds are expected to fill sidewalks and streets in the vicinity.

West Stockbridge, MA: Participants will meet at the village's Congregational Church, 45 Main Street. Start time is scheduled for 9:30 am

Torrington, CT: Parade starts at 9:30 am. Participants will meet at the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot and then will proceed to Main Street. This event ends with a ceremony remembering our fallen heroes at Coe Park.

Red Hook, NY: The 10 am event will commence at the village's high school and proceeds to Memorial Square park for a ceremony presented by the VFW Post 7765

Hyde Park, NY: Just 10 miles west of the Salt Point exit at The Taconic State Parkway The 10 am parade begins at Town Hall and advances to The Hyde Park War memorial. this event is co-sponsored by the town's recreation department and American Legion # 1303

Pine Plains, NY: A 10:30 am parade takes place at the fire house and proceeds to the town clock memorial with it's final stop at Evergreen cemetery. This ceremony is presented by the Pine plains VFW Post 5519 and American Legion Post 426 from Shekomeko.

Amenia, NY: The VFW # 5444 will present a 11 am ceremony that will be held at Veteran's Memorial Park.

Millbrook, NY: The VFW Post 9008 presents this years parade which begins at 11am at the junctions of Franklin Avenue and Tribute Garden Park.

Winsted, CT: A brief parade begins at 11:30 am followed by a 12noon ceremony at east End Park. More details can be found by logging on here

Williamstown, MA: The American Legion located at 681 Simonds Road for a 12 noon start

Lenox, MA: Routes 7A and portions of 183 prior to routes 7 and 20 also scheduled for 12 noon on Monday

Members of The Massachusetts military have proudly displayed a total of 37 thousand American flags at Boston Common representing EVERY Bay State soldier who has given their life to defend our freedoms of our country since the Revolutionary War. If you are at our capital city within the next few days, by all means go and check out this amazing display and show your support to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States of America.

Despite the high gas prices, it is estimated over 39 million Americans will be travelling 50 miles or more during the "unofficial" start of the upcoming summer season.

What is open and closed on Monday, May 30th? Let's break this down, first with the closures:

City, town and state offices, RMV in Massachusetts, DMV in Connecticut and New York, Federal, state and local courtrooms, banks, post offices (including Fed Ex and UPS, however express critical services will remain in operation)

Retail and liquor stores, supermarkets and pharmacies (CVS, Walgreens) plus area shopping malls WILL be open on Monday.

There will be NO BRTA bus service for Memorial Day. Normal schedule resumes on Tuesday, May 31st. East of us, The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (Springfield) and MBTA (Boston) will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Make it a safe and joyous holiday, but take some time to reflect on the REAL meaning of Memorial Day during the time you are observing a day off.