There is so much beauty here in The Bay State as local residents and visitors flock to these locations that result in a "perfect" day trip and on the plus side all of these spots are within our backyard. Without further ado, let's head out for a road trip:

First stop: Stockbridge which is a popular area for all to enjoy. This Berkshire county town has a sense of beauty and tranquility that everyone can enjoy. There is so much to see as we bring you some prime spots to check out.

Main Street is walkable with an array of shops and eateries where you can plan a pit stop while taking a walk to look at all the glamour that is offered to the visiting public. You can also check out the former locale of "Alice's Restaurant" which became a big hit on the radio in 1967 and a 1968 major motion picture that starred singer Arlo Guthrie.

A mandatory stop is at the world famous Red Lion Inn where you can relax in their massive front porch. The restaurant also serves breakfast, lunch and dinner at reasonable prices and cap off the evening downstairs at The Lion's Den. Some of Berkshire county's BEST local talent performs in this venue. Check out what is offered ahead of time by visiting their web site.

Don't forget to stop by The Norman Rockwell Museum which is located south on route 183 and explore the priceless art work that is hanging across the walls from one of the most talented painters who also called Stockbridge home base throughout his life.

The Berkshire Botanical Garden just east of the village also brings you a front row seat of the beautiful flora that blossoms in our area. This walkable journey will truly take your breath away. For a schedule of events, log on by going here.

Next stop: Northampton, located on route 9 just east of Pittsfield. Main Street is home to a variety of boutiques, theaters and galleries plus man outdoor cafes grace the atmosphere. Smith College's Botanic Garden is also a must-stop as they offer a view of over 3,000 species of plant life.

Many areas also host LIVE concerts featuring some of the finest local talent to take center stage plus local and international artists display their works at the famous R. Michelson Galleries. Truly worth the trip, if you ask me!

(Photo image of Old Sturbridge Village courtesy of a gallery found on Discover Central Massachusetts)

The ultimate road trip will bring you to Sturbridge in Worcester county where a blast from the past awaits you. The ever-popular Old Sturbridge Village transports you to the 18th and 19th century as a LIVE historical lesson awaits you featuring 40 antique homes and fascinating recreations.

(Photo image of Wells State Park courtesy of Michael LaFerriere)

Another mandatory stop is situated outside the town center as Wells State Park features over 1,400 acres of pure exploration as this area is a perfect place to commune with your inner thoughts. By all means, check it out!

BOTTOM LINE: Discover some of the Bay State's TRUE treasures that await you in one of these "cute towns" and as Perry Mason said to Della Street while going out for a night on the town: "Let's make some new memories"

(Some information that was obtained in this article courtesy of https://www.hotels.com/go/usa/must-visit-small-towns-massachusetts)