We Know How PETA Feels, But How Does The Berkshires Feel About These 10 Animal Idioms?

I was on the air this morning and used the phrase, idiom, actually, "pull the trigger". The point is, that I was speaking nothing of guns or weapons, but as with any idiom, the words are not to be taken literally. That's not good enough for some folks these days.

In 2018, PETA (People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals), published some animal idioms that should no longer be used because it verbalizes the mistreatment of animals, or is simply "anti-animal".

To some, this was met with great resistance and mockery, however, some agree whole-heartedly.

HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THESE 10 COMMON ANIMAL IDIOMS?

1. "BEAT A DEAD HORSE"

The act of exhausting a topic or dwelling on something.

2. "THERE IS MORE THAN ONE WAY TO SKIN A CAT"

Meaning there are more ways than one to get what you want.

3. "KILL TWO BIRDS WITH ONE STONE"

Accomplishing two things at once.

4. "UNTIL THE COWS COME HOME"

To do something for a very long time.

5. "ANTS IN MY PANTS"

Meaning to be restless or jittery.

6. "CHICKEN OUT"

To back out of something because of fear.

7. "TAKE THE BULL BY THE HORNS"

Go right after it, no side-stepping.

8. "BRING HOME THE BACON"

Make that money.

9. "THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM"

Let's address the obvious.

10. "LIKE A FISH OUT OF WATER"

Uncomfortable or anxious.

