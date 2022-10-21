In one of the more bizarre occurrences to try to predict, it seems that you can at least find out when the best times of day, and the best times of the year may be to potentially witness a UFO in Massachusetts. Someone actually figured out the probabilities of this. Is it just me, or are we really needing to get legal sports betting started sooner than later?

BetMassachusetts.com has released the information on the time and place that you will have the best probability of witnessing a UFO in the Bay State. They received some help from Google search volumes and the National UFO Reporting Center (I had no idea such a thing existed).

It does seem that more and more people are taking an interest as to whether or not we're alone in the galaxy recently though. Just over the past 12 months, there has been a 35 percent increase in interest when it comes to UFO. All that adds up to around 25,500 Google searches per month in Massachusetts.

Albert Antony via Unsplash Albert Antony via Unsplash loading...

Of the 2,534 total UFO sightings reported in Massachusetts, the most popular time at night to see one is at around 9 p.m. The most common day for these sightings seems to be July 4th. Well duh! Do you think these guys haven't seen the movie, 'Independence Day'? They know when to come visit Earth.

However, as creeped out as people might be if they saw one around Halloween, that doesn't even rank in the top 20 days to potentially see one. It's probably because these aliens see all these people dressing up on October 31st and they're like, "These people are weirdos. Let's come back another time."

Stephen Leonardi via Unsplash Stephen Leonardi via Unsplash loading...

So, then where is the best place in Massachusetts to potentially witness a UFO?

It only makes sense that since Boston is the biggest city in the Bay State, they would have the most overall sightings over the years. They have had 123 sightings in previous years, which is more than any other city. They were followed by Worcester (64), Springfield (60), Lowell (37), and Cambridge (13).

Therefore, you now know the time of year, the time of day, and the place to go if you want to have an encounter with a UFO. In theory, it will be July 4th at 9 p.m. in Boston! Or, at least you know when the best chance to see one might be. No matter what happens this Halloween season, as Jack Horkheimer, the Star Hustler used to say, always remember to keep looking up!

19 Massachusetts Towns That End In 'ham'

These 12 Massachusetts Towns Are So Fake...But Are They?