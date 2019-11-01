We Will Chat With A Talented Singer from North of The Border

This weekend, we will introduce you to a talented singer and song writer from Ottawa, Canada. Sabrina Fallah joins Ron Carson on the WSBS Saturday Morning Chat immediately following The Trading Post as she has been described as a natural on stage with polished vocals and has made a name of herself by performing wherever possible over the years. Sabrina can also play a mean guitar entertaining audiences nationwide and judging from our featured image photo, people have compared her to fellow rocker Joan Jett.

Besides Joan Jett, some of her other musical influences include Green Day, Bon Jovi and Billy Idol as some of those musical selections feature the influence of her mentors which have also been incorporated as part of a unique blend of style. She performs widely in her home land as future concerts down state are in the planning stage and we certainly hope Sabrina can grace us with her dynamic presence here in the immediate tri-state region of Western Massachusetts, Northwestern Connecticut and Eastern New York. We'll truly keep you posted if anything develops.

Sabrina's first EP was recorded across the pond in England as producer Stuart Epps has an impressive resume working with such legends as Sir Elton John and Led Zeppelin to name a few. This compilation was released as her self-titled EP on I-Tunes. Included in this collection is a song entitled "Frontline" which we will preview prior to our interview on Saturday. The video is available for viewing on-line as Chris Birkett produced the clip. He has also worked with notable performers including Peter Gabriel, Quincy Jones, Buffy Saint Marie and Sinead O' Connor. Afterwards, we'll sample a song entitled "Hurt" where our LIVE guest shows off her savvy in working a ballad that mesmerizes audiences during her live shows.

In 2016, Sabrina even made a trip to Nashville, Tennessee where she had some opportunities to co-write music with several song writers and recorded material with veteran producer Kent Wells. A pair of acoustic videos and two tracks from her EP were recorded including the single "Kiss Is A Killer". You can view her work by logging on here. Sabrina is also on various social media platform including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, My Space, Soundcloud and Snapchat.

We are so pleased to spotlight Sabrina this weekend. Tune in to 860 AM and 94.1 FM at 10:05 am this Saturday. You can also listen by logging on to our web site and from there you can also access the chat on Google Home and Amazon Alexa enabled devices. Listen anytime, anywhere by downloading our FREE WSBS app to your tablet, Smart Phone or mobile device at your local app store.

(The following information and photo was obtained by WSBS via Sabrina Fallah's web site, www.sabrinafallah.com for on-air and on-line usage)