Weather Alerts for Apr. 03

The National Weather Service in Albany is reporting that a Wind Advisory is in effect today/tonight from 2:00 p.m. through 10:00 p.m.

Winds may be strong enough to blow down large tree limbs, some trees and power lines. Isolated to scattered power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult for high profile vehicles. A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph are expected, with gusts between 46 to 57 mph. Winds this strong are capable of downing small tree limbs and branches, possibly causing isolated power outages. Driving can also be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

In addition,an elevated fire risk will be in place today for the Berkshires in western Massachusetts.

The main concern is for areas of grass, shrub and dried leaf litter fuel types which could yield dangerous fire behavior with the predicted dry and windy conditions. This message was produced in collaboration with the state of Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Bureau of Forest Fire Control.