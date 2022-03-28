Wednesday’s Dangerous Standoff In Cheshire Detailed By Police

Massachusetts State Police on Friday posted a detailed explanation on their media relations website about an incident in Cheshire last week involving a crossbow-wielding man. They were luckily able to resolve the situation without injury to officers or to the individual in question. It was an incident that could have ended much differently. The information was charged by Cheshire Police on their Facebook page.

Below is the incident as described by the Massachusetts State Police:

According to the Facebook post, after hours of negotiations with the suspect did not lead him to surrender voluntarily, the State Police Special Tactical Operations Team early Thursday morning was able to resolve the situation when troopers made their way into a residence and apprehended a man who had barricaded himself after he had aimed a crossbow at a State Trooper.

(above: Pine Valley Trailer Park, location of Wednesday standoff that went into early Thursday morning)

It all started on Wednesday afternoon...

The Massachusetts State Police became involved in the incident shortly after 5:30 PM on Wednesday when Troopers from the Cheshire barracks responded to the Pine Valley Trailer Park at 4th Avenue in Cheshire. They were called in to assist the Cheshire Police Department in serving a restraining order against the man. The order has stipulated that the man was to immediately leave the residence.

Man barricaded himself after he targeted a state trooper...

Troopers and a Cheshire Police Officer, according to the post, approached the trailer. That's when 40-year-old Timothy Tatro, pointed the crossbow at a Trooper. Troopers and local police at that point established a perimeter around the residence and evacuated surrounding residents. The Special Tactical Operations Team responded to the scene and took command. State Poice negotiators and K9 teams also responded.

Six hours later, there was no surrender...

State Police negotiators attempted throughout the evening to engage the suspect in conversation in order to persuade him to surrender peacefully, but that did not happen. At approximately 1:45 AM, after negotiating with the suspect for nearly six hours, the Special Tactical Operations Team along with a State Police handler and his K9 made entry into the trailer. Tatro was then taken into custody without incident or injury.

Tatro was booked on numerous charges...

Tatro was transported to State Police-Cheshire, where he was booked on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, violation of an emergency restraining order, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace. He was arraigned the next day in North Adams District Court yesterday.

