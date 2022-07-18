Weekend Porch Fire Quickly Extinguished In The Town Of Adams

A weekend porch fire in the town of Adams could have been much worse if not for the quick work of Northern Berkshire firefighters in a mutual aid effort.

According to a post on the North Adams 911 Facebook page, the Adams Fire Department, with mutual aid from the North Adams Fire Department and the Cheshire Fire Department, was able to quickly knock down a porch fire on Friend Street in Adams early Saturday morning.

(Above: Firefighters fighting a Friend Street porch fire on Saturday.)

The fire was called in just after 12:30 AM Saturday. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found a significant fire under the front porch of the home.

(Above: Firefighters blast water under the porch of the Adams home front porch Saturday)

The occupants of the home were all evacuated without injury. According to fire officials, the fire was extinguished very quickly, thus saving the structure from significant damage. It was much less significant than it might have been if not for the quick actions of mutual aid firefighters.

Here are several more photos from the fire, courtesy of Nick Mantello, the official photographer of the North Adma Fire Department:

