Weekend Porch Fire Quickly Extinguished In The Town Of Adams

A weekend porch fire in the town of Adams could have been much worse if not for the quick work of Northern Berkshire firefighters in a mutual aid effort.
According to a post on the North Adams 911 Facebook page, the Adams Fire Department, with mutual aid from the North Adams Fire Department and the Cheshire Fire Department, was able to quickly knock down a porch fire on Friend Street in Adams early Saturday morning.
(Above: Firefighters fighting a Friend Street porch fire on Saturday.)
The fire was called in just after 12:30 AM Saturday. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found a significant fire under the front porch of the home.
(Above: Firefighters blast water under the porch of the Adams home front porch Saturday)
The occupants of the home were all evacuated without injury. According to fire officials, the fire was extinguished very quickly, thus saving the structure from significant damage. It was much less significant than it might have been if not for the quick actions of mutual aid firefighters.
Here are several more photos from the fire, courtesy of Nick Mantello, the official photographer of the North Adma Fire Department:
Get our free mobile app
***All of the above photos were taken by Nick Mantello, the official photographer of the North Adams Fire Department, and were used with his permission.***
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.
Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.