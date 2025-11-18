One of Berkshire County's beloved music venues is going to get weird next year. That's because "Weird Al" Yankovic will be making his Tanglewood and Berkshire County debut in July of 2026.

I'll tell you this: if you get the chance to see "Weird Al" at Tanglewood, do it. I've been following his career for years, so much so that I saw Al and his band perform live about 12 or 13 years ago at the now-closed Calvin Theater in Northampton. The show was superb. There are some bands that you love that just don't quite sound the same live. In "Weird Al's" case, his band was spot on, everything sounded like the album, but the icing on the cake was Al's visual performance.

Comic Relief US Hosts “Comic Relief Live" Getty Images for Comic Relief US loading...

"Weird Al" Puts on a Very Entertaining Show...Fans Will Adore It

Al would wear a different costume for each song he and his band would be parodying live. For example, when they performed 'Fat' (a parody of Michael Jackson's Bad), Al would come out in the full fat suit that he wore in the video. Ditto when they performed Smells Like Nirvana (a parody of Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana). Those are just two examples, but the point is he changes costumes song after song; it was greatness.

When is the "Weird Al" Show at Tanglewood?

There's no doubt that "Weird Al" cares about his fans and puts production as a top priority. "Weird Al's" Tanglewood performance will be on July 21, 2026 at 7 pm. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 12, at 10 am. Don't miss this one. I promise you you'll laugh, smile, and forget about life's worries for a while. You can get more details and ticket information by going here.

