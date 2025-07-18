Massachusetts has some strange laws. We have covered many of them in the past, which you can see below. A few of them, including the fact that it's illegal to deface a milk carton, or not being allowed to eat more than three sandwiches at a wake, or goatees being illegal unless you have a license to wear a goatee in public. Can you believe that's a law? Where would one even get a permit to wear a goatee in public?

Married Couples Visiting Connecticut on Sunday; Pay Attention

Massachusetts isn't the only state that has bizarre laws. Connecticut has some strange laws, too. There is one that you may want to be aware of if you are going to visit the Constitution State, particularly on a Sunday. According to various internet sources, it's illegal for two people who are married to kiss in public on Sunday in Connecticut. Now, while at first glance, this law may seem strange or a bit strict, it kind of makes sense. Think about it, most of these weird laws are blue laws that were signed many years ago, in many cases, hundreds of years ago. The website KKC Law explains it clearly:

This was more likely a guideline proclaimed by religious leaders to maintain control over decorum and family relationships. In colonial times, the church had a strong role in governing public behavior. It makes sense that people would feel equally obliged to follow church guidelines as state guidelines.

In other words, this law or guideline wasn't put into place by elected representatives; instead, this was likely pushed through by the church. The good news is that nowadays you probably won't get into much trouble if you're caught kissing in Connecticut on a Sunday, but you never know.

