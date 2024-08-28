Have You Heard of New York’s Strange Flirting Law?

Over the years we have covered some of the strange Massachusetts laws that are still technically on the books. However, in this day and age, I don't think someone is going to be fined for scaring a pigeon (although you should let them be anyway) or drawing on a milk carton but again these laws are still around and are fun to look at. Before we get to today's strange law we have included a few more strange Massachusetts laws.

Those are some pretty weird laws that you would only expect from Massachusetts. Then again one of the Bay State's neighboring states, New York, has some strange laws that are still on the books as well. For example, carrying ice cream in your pocket on Sunday is illegal in the Empire State. Who would do that? Wearing slippers after 10 p.m. is considered illegal in New York. Again, what and why?

People in New York Should Watch Their Flirting Habits

One law that perspective lovers may want to watch out for (not really) in New York is there's a $25 fine for flirting in the Empire State. Now I may not be a huge fan of p.d.a. but fining someone for flirting is a little much. So whether you live in Albany, Brookhaven, Poughkeepsie, or anywhere in New York be mindful of who's watching when you're flirting.

