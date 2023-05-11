Two New England States with 44 Laws That are Very Bizarre
We always have fun looking at some weird laws that Massachusetts has to offer. Many of these laws are still on the books even though they were written up and passed eons ago. Here's an example of a weird Massachusetts law, in Boston, it's illegal to take a bath unless instructed to do so by a physician. Yeah, let that sink in. Needless to say, I don't think you'll be arrested for breaking that one. How about this one? In Marlboro, it's illegal to buy, sell or possess a squirt gun. Darn, there goes my summer fun...lol.
Massachusetts Has Quite a Few Odd Laws But The Bay State is Not Alone
We can go on and on with some of the weird laws that are still on the books in Massachusetts and as a matter of fact, we are going to do just that. Below we have combined our 31 strange Massachusetts laws from a previous post with 13 bizarre laws from our friends in the Green Mountain State, Vermont. So here we go, let's take a look at 44 weird laws across Massachusetts and Vermont. What may we have missed and what other strange laws should be added to these lists? Let us know after you get a chuckle, scratch your head and enjoy.