Have You Heard of This Odd Massachusetts Public Kissing Law?

Massachusetts is known for having some laws that make you scratch your head in wonder. The weird thing is some of these laws though not active are technically still laws to this day.

Get our free mobile app

One law that doesn't make sense to me is a bathing law specific to Boston: it is illegal to bathe unless your doctor gives you a prescription. BUT, it’s also illegal not to bathe before going to bed in Boston.

I'm not sure how or why they came up with that one but that is one of those weird laws that some reason never came off the books.

Another strange law that pertains to Marlboro involves squirt guns and silly strings, here's the actual law: In Marlborough, it is illegal to buy, sell, or possess a squirt gun. Silly string is also banned in the city.

How about this law that doesn't seem to have much logic? Children may smoke, but it is illegal for children to purchase their own cigarettes.

There are so many Massachusetts laws that make you go huh? But there is one Massachusetts law that I came across that I hadn't come across until recently that is quite strange and it has to do with mustaches and kissing. Here's the law:

Men with mustaches are prohibited from kissing women in public.

I wonder what brought a law upon this act. It's a good thing this law is no longer in existence. Facial hair on men is definitely a popular trend today. Can you imagine how many men would end up in the slammer if this law were around today? It would get awfully crowded...lol.

Related: Want some more strange Massachusetts Laws? These ones will keep you guessing.

31 Strange Massachusetts Laws

LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz