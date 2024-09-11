Every state has some pretty unique names for cities. Some are certainly more bizarre than others to say the least, especially in Massachusetts! It really comes to literally no one's surprise in the Bay State that there are some towns and neighborhoods that would have some not-so-common names. What towns come to mind that you can think of?

It's odd enough that Massachusetts has three different towns that are named after other U.S. states, Florida, Washington, and Wyoming. They couldn't have picked better states than that?

While those three might get honorable mention, they don't quite make it into the top five most bizarre names for cities in Massachusetts.

SANDWICH

The town of Sandwich is located in Barnstable County, MA. And yes, their police are known as the Sandwich Police. Not only are sandwiches fantastic to eat, but the town is actually the oldest town throughout Cape Cod. Although, wouldn't you think that would be filled with more 'barns' and 'stables' instead?

WEWEANTIC

Weweantic is in Plymouth County and has a population of 2,109. But the name just looks weird. If you shouted the name out loud, there's a chance someone might think you're sneezing. It's spelled as if someone was falling asleep while trying to type it.

EGYPT

Who would've thought that you only have to go to Massachusetts to find Egypt? Obviously, not the country. But instead, there is the neighborhood of Egypt, which is located in Plymouth County. Instead of the pyramids, the Nile River, and the Sahara Desert, nearby Egypt Beach in Scituate has some absolutely incredible views of the coast!

THE X

X certainly does mark the spot for this neighborhood since that's its name. Located in Springfield, MA, there is a neighborhood known as 'The X', which sounds a lot more like a radio station name than a city. I was literally once on a radio station known as 92.7 The X, in Ardmore, OK. But we're so cool in the Bay State, we name our neighborhoods that. And it seems to have a nice bagel joint (as pictured).

HAPPY HILLS

Happy Hills is located in Norfolk County. The median real estate there is $376,686. That price happens to be less expensive than 76 percent of the rest of the state. So perhaps people there really are that happy to be living there. I mean they live in a relatively inexpensive part of the great state of Massachusetts, so they have to be happy, right? That guy on the bike seems like he is. Besides, they have a Whole Foods, so yeah, they're definitely happy!

And there it is. Those are some of the most bizarre town and/or neighborhood names that you will find in Massachusetts. Every town and neighborhood name is pretty unique. But of course, you would see something like that here in the Bay State.

