Weirdo Celebs! These Two Drink Each Other’s Blood

Hey, Berkshire County, do you have a significant other? A spouse? A soulmate? Do you really love them? I mean really, really, REALLY love that person? Let me ask you this: Do you drink their blood? No??? Well, I guess it's not true love then, is it?

Sorry, lost my mind there for a second. We all know that many people in this world of ours do some pretty strange things? Especially celebrities. After the whole Will Smith-Chris Rock slapping incident, I learned more crazy stuff about Will and his wife Jada than I ever cared to know.

But here's some strange behavior from a celebrity couple that just may take the cake. This just might be the "Summit of Crazy Mountain" right here. But maybe I'm wrong. Is it still considered weird behavior if the couple involved considers it perfectly natural? I don't know.

The celebrity couple I'm referring to happens to be Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. You may have heard recently of some bizarre goings-on between these two. You may have even heard that, on special occasions, they drink each other's blood. It turns out that it's true.

In a recent interview with Glamour UK, Megan confirmed that the rumors are true and that the couple does consume each other's blood on certain occasions. In the interview, Megan said:

It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.

Apparently, Megan is deeply into astrology and she performs rituals on new moons and full moons. These rituals are where the blood comes in. As Megan further explains in the interview, "When I do it, it's a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it'."

I guess I don't fully understand it, Berkshire County. Creepy, bizarre ritual? Or true love? You tell me. What do you think? I will say that it's a pretty interesting Megan Fox interview. Check it out for yourself at Glamour UK's website here.

