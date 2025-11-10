Massachusetts eateries continue to shut the doors on underperforming locations. It's a way to boost performance by trimming the fat. Restaurants like 99, Chili's, Friendly's, Denny's, and more have all closed Massachusetts locations in the past in order to stay afloat.

Get our free mobile app

Why Does Massachusetts Continue to Experience Restaurant Closures?

Many of these eateries were/are underperforming for various reasons, including labor costs, rising food prices, and people not eating out as much as in previous years. In an age when many people are struggling to make ends meet and everyday costs are constantly skyrocketing, the concept of going out to eat is nothing but a fantasy.

READ MORE: After 38 Years, Popular Massachusetts Restaurant Has Permanently Closed

It was recently reported by many media outlets that fast-food giant Wendy's plans to close hundreds of restaurants across the country. The closures will start soon and go through 2026. The reason for the decision is to boost sales and profitability. Not every struggling restaurant will necessarily be shut down as the company is looking at each location on a case-by-case basis. Wendy's could keep some of their restaurants open and find other avenues to boost sales for those locations.

Are Massachusetts Restaurants on the Chopping Block?

It hasn't been announced which locations will be part of the closures, which means there's no word yet if any Massachusetts Wendy's restaurants will be shutting down. According to Wendy's website, there are 96 restaurants in Massachusetts, including the following:

Abington(1)

Athol(1)

Attleboro Falls(1)

Auburn(1)

Ayer(1)

Boston(2)

Bradford(1)

Brockton(2)

Burlington(1)

Chicopee(1)

Danvers(1)

Dracut(1)

Everett(1)

Fairhaven(1)

Fall River(2)

Feeding Hills(1)

Framingham(1)

Franklin(1)

Gardner(1)

Greenfield(1)

Hadley(1)

Hanover(1)

Haverhill(1)

Hyannis(1)

Lawrence(2)

Leicester(1)

Leominster(2)

Lowell(3)

Ludlow(1)

Lynn(2)

Mansfield(1)

Marlborough(1)

Marshfield(1)

Maynard(1)

Medford(1)

Methuen(2)

Milford(1)

Natick(1)

New Bedford(1)

Newburyport(1)

North Billerica(1)

North Dartmouth(1)

North Reading(1)

Norwood(1)

Orleans(1)

Palmer(1)

Peabody(1)

Pittsfield(1)

Plymouth(2)

Quincy(2)

Randolph(1)

Raynham(1)

Revere(2)

Rockland(1)

Roslindale(1)

Salem(1)

Saugus(1)

Seekonk(1)

South Attleboro(1)

South Easton(1)

South Yarmouth(1)

Springfield(3)

Stoughton(1)

Sturbridge(1)

Swansea(1)

Taunton(2)

Tewksbury(1)

Waltham(1)

Wareham(1)

Webster(1)

West Bridgewater(1)

West Springfield(2)

Westborough(1)

Westfield(1)

Whitman(1)

Woburn(1)

Worcester (4)

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker