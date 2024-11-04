Massachusetts Could Be Affected By Fast Food Chain’s Upcoming Closures

Massachusetts folks continue to witness restaurants and eateries shutting their doors. Many of these companies have to trim the fat to survive thus the shuttering of underperforming locations is a necessary evil.

Friendly's recently shut down a couple of its Massachusetts locations including the West Springfield and Greenfield restaurants and Denny's will be cleaning house too. It's a shame but with the cost of food these days which isn't necessarily the fault of the restaurants many people can't afford to eat out like they once did.

Another chain is planning to close 140 underperforming locations. As reported by numerous online media sources Wendy’s CEO Kirk Tanner said the restaurants targeted to close are “outdated and located in underperforming” areas. The good news is that Wendy's plans to open an equal number of new locations in areas it believes can generate better business for the fast food chain.

The 140 restaurant closures will be happening in the coming months and it hasn't been revealed yet which locations will be victims of the shutdown. The closures could affect Massachusetts, but we'll have to wait and see once the list is released.

Wendy's has 94 locations in Massachusetts including the big cities like Boston, Worcester, and Springfield. You can view the entire list of Wendy's Massachusetts locations by going here.

