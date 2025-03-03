Big Burger Chain in Massachusetts Struggling Due to Weather

Many Massachusetts eateries have been struggling. Food costs have gone up and have pushed away many customers. Granted, some of these eateries are trying to keep their customers and recoup their former ones with better deals but it's still a struggle.

One burger chain struggling in 2025 is Wendy's. Wendy's has 95 locations in Massachusetts, including the big areas like Boston, Worcester, and Springfield. According to Eat This, Not That!, the chain has seen its momentum slow down this year. According to the article, the company believes that the decrease in growth this year is partially due to the winter weather causing people to eat in instead of venturing out for a meal.

The article also received some comments from CFO Kenneth Cook who said the following regarding Wendy's slump in sales.

We do expect [same-store sales] to be down year-over-year in the first quarter. We've started the year facing some overall industry headwinds, exacerbated by significant weather events across the country.

The Sales Slump May Be Due to More Than Just Weather Events

While weather may be a reason for Wendy's sales slump, another factor is price. This was referenced earlier but it's worth repeating. With food costs rising, people are refusing to eat out at restaurants or they just can't afford it. This is clearly stated by a Reddit user that was referenced in the Eat This Not That article.

I went my local Wendy's yesterday for the first time in a year or so. 2 double Baconators & 2 medium fries was $25.00. I like Baconators, but that's just too much for fast food. I won't be back. Bye Dave.

Hopefully things pick back up for Wendy's as 2025 rolls along. We'll have to wait and see.

