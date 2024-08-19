Dangerous Virus in Massachusetts, Here’s How to Protect Yourself

Summer is a fun time in Massachusetts. Outdoor activities including swimming, fishing, running, and biking are all things people enjoy during the warmer months. It's also the time of year when you need to protect yourself from ticks, mosquitos, and more as these creatures have plenty of viruses, some life-threatening if you contract them.

West Nile Virus Has Been Making the Rounds in Massachusetts

One virus we tend to hear about in Massachusetts during the summer months is West Nile Virus. West Nile virus (WNV) is a mosquito-carried virus that can cause illness ranging from a mild fever to more serious diseases like encephalitis or meningitis. It was first identified in the United States in 1999. WNV is most commonly spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Positive results of West Nile Virus from mosquito samplings have been discovered in such Massachusetts areas including Quincy, Lowell, and recently, Pittsfield to name a few.

As noted in a media release by the City of Pittsfield there are a few things you should do to protect yourself from West Nile Virus including the following:

Wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and socks when spending time outdoors.

Use a mosquito repellent with DEET (follow manufacturer's instructions)

Keep mosquitos out of your house by repairing any holes in your screens and making sure they are tightly attached to all doors and windows

Remove areas of standing water around your home (empty containers that may have water in them, clean clogged gutters, turn over wheelbarrows and plastic wading pools, etc).

Take advantage of the warm weather here in Massachusetts but keep yourself protected from WNV and other viruses that are out there. Mosquito activity can hang on for a good chunk of the fall season so make sure you also practice these prevention tips during the change of seasons. You'll thank yourself for it.

