Western MA City Has The Absolute Best Dining In The State

I don't know about you, fellow Massachusetts residents, but whenever somebody mentions "budget-friendly food", my first thought is usually that it either doesn't taste good or it's not good for you.

However, that does not always have to be the case. What if I told you that one of the best cities in the country to get healthy and budget-friendly food happens to be located in the Bay State? Not only that, it's close to home in Western Massachusetts!

Recently, BadCredit.org surveyed 3,000 food fans regarding the best spots in the country where one can not only EAT GOOD, but to do so AFFORDABLY. These days, that's almost need-to-know info!

Out of the top 100 locations, only ONE city from Massachusetts made the list and that city is right here on the western end of the Commonwealth. Plus, that city is just a stone's throw from Berkshire County (or, by car, about an hour).

First, let's look at the 10 best destinations for healthy and inexpensive eating according the foodies.

The Top 10 Spots To Eat Well Without Going Broke:

Hartford's South End - Connecticut (Way to go, CT!) Carytown, Richmond - Virginia Athens - Georgia Downtown Lexington - Kentucky Downtown Greenville - South Carolina East Austin - Texas Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market - Pennsylvania Downtown Chattanooga - Tennessee NuLu, Louisville - Kentucky Midtown, Grand Rapids - Michigan

Nice job, everyone! Thanks for looking out for our wallets and making them feel a little less empty. And extra kudos to our southern neighbor for being ranked #1! The Massachusetts destination for healthy food at budget-friendly prices ranked #30th. Any guesses?

NORTHAMPTON! That's right. Northampton (also known as Paradise City), the home to the prestigious Smith College, is a very vibrant hot spot. In addition to having a bustling arts and music scene, there are plenty of affordable restaurants.

Just some of their many fine eateries include Jake's Restaurant (featuring great comfort food and awesome breakfasts), Northampton Brewery (for delicious beer and burgers and plenty of vegetarian options), and you've just gotta try the iconic pizza at Joe's Café & Spaghetti House.

Anyway, three cheers for Northampton ranking #30th out of the 100 best spots in the country for healthy and affordable dining according to BadCredit.org's poll. I used to spend hours in some of Northampton's music shops looking through old records and imports back in the day. Now I'm going to have to go back and bring my appetite!

Check out the full article to see all the stops that made the list by visiting BadCredit.org's website here but don't be surprised if you're super hungry by the time you're done reading.

