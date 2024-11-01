Western MA Drivers Miss Toll-Free Driving On I-90

Bay State residents: Remember when you were driving on I-90 in Western Massachusetts, you did not have to pay a cent in tolls? Those were the days when travelling on The Pike in both directions was FREE between exits 1 in West Stockbridge and exit 6 in Springfield at the I-291 interchange but tolls took effect east of that vicinity towards Boston in both directions.

This perk was in existence for years as drivers enjoyed the idea of saving some money in the process. It wasn't until then Governor Deval Patrick put an abrupt stop to this procedure and to this day tolls unfortunately have been implemented from start to finish on the highway. Motorists were angry as they expressed their disdain on this move from The State House because every little bit of savings is beneficial in more ways than one.

These days, everything is just plain EXPENSIVE and that also applies to paying tolls, (which I call literally throwing money out the window while you're on the road) but this previous move was a welcome sight to see for all who were visiting "The Beautiful Berkshires" as they could spend any excess money to stimulate our economy, but that option was put to an immediate halt.

I enjoyed the opportunity to drive without stopping at a toll booth, but now collectors have been displaced for the option of this so-called "electronic billing" which is just plain stupid as the move also was instrumental in taking away people's livelihoods. Let's face it : I'm NOT a fan of this "automated' world of living and I NEVER will be, guaranteed!

Since those free rides were abruptly put to an end, unfortunately there are NO attempts to bring this perk back. The solution is to discuss any possible negotiations in giving drivers a slight break as they could spend their money at a local business here in our backyard, but it doesn't seem Boston is taking a look at the "big picture" as the capital city would rather see these funds and those who can use the extra business are once again shut out of the process.

Massachusetts State House

BOTTOM LINE: Living in the past is a GOOD thing, even though we are discussing nickels and dimes, I believe Boston has plenty of options to make money. Lots of people agree, this "toll-free" ride would be a nice return where residents, tourists and local merchants would benefit from this move. We shall see if this becomes reality, although it is highly doubtful.

