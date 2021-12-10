Western Mass Attraction Makes List of Top 150 Holiday Destinations…

A list of "150 Festive Destinations in the USA You Must Visit" has been released and a popular Western Mass attraction made the list. The list was posted on the website of PMR a company that reviews professional moving companies.

The list is broken down by state and features 150-holiday attractions that are a cut above the rest. If you have traveled in and around New England you will know many of the featured attractions. In Maine for instance who hasn’t marveled at the beauty of Nubble Lighthouse in York Maine wedged between Long Sands and Short Sands beaches. This iconic lighthouse is a breathtaking sight any time of year but especially beautiful around the holidays tastefully decorated in classic white lights.

The featured attraction here in Massachusetts is Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield on the border of Longmeadow. Bright Nights is a 3-mile ride through Forest Park featuring huge lit Christmas and holiday-themed displays. There’s a giant nativity scene, menorah, even Kwanzaa is represented, along with a North Pole Village, Toyland, giant poinsettias, and a Seuss Land display. Bright Nights is open daily from 5 pm to 9 pm. The cost is $23 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance through the Bright Nights website or at Big Y. The beautiful display is open through Sunday, January 2, 2022. The other featured Massachusetts attractions in the PMR article are the Nantucket Christmas Stroll and Plimoth Plantation in Plymouth Mass.

One of the biggest Christmas attractions in the county is a visit to the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. I visited NYC just last week and the festive atmosphere was incredible with people from all over the world gathered to take pictures and take in the beauty of New York during the holiday season.

Whatever your plans are for the holidays, if you are traveling or simply looking for a holiday adventure with your family, click the link and check out the full list of 150 Festive Destinations in the USA You Must Visit published by PMR.

CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads