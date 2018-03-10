Western Mass. Championship Final Airs on WSBS Today!

The big one for the No. 1 Monument Mountain Regional High School Boys Division III basketball team takes place later on this afternoon as the Spartans will be meeting No.2 East Hampton at the Curry Hicks Cage at UMASS Amherst.

On the line, is a chance to take home the Western Massachusetts Championship trophy something the Spartans haven't done since 1979 when they defeated Drury 51-50. This is the first Western Mass. championship game appearance for Monument since 1999.

Today's tip-off is at 4 p.m. and if you can't make it to the cage, you'll be able to catch all of the action on WSBS with pregame coverage beginning at approximately 3:45 p.m. Jack Passetto of the "Berkshire Sports Network" will be taking care of play-by-play duties.

As a reminder, you can listen to today's game on the new WSBS app. So download it now! Just search "WSBS" in your app store and you'll be able to listen to the game on your smart mobile phone/device, tablet, computer...anything that contains apps. Best of all, the new WSBS app is FREE and rarely has any buffering issues. Plus it's a speedy download.

Also, you can listen to the championship action on any Amazon, Alexa enabled device including the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo show and more. To find out more about these devices and setting them up etc. Check out the station's Amazon/Alexa link.

Go Spartans!!