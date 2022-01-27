Western Mass. Cop Injured In Another Officer-Involved Shooting

Breaking news from earlier this morning in what is already the second officer-involved shooting in Western Massachusetts this month. Springfield Police report on an incident that happened early Thursday morning near the MGM Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, a Springfield police officer and a suspect were both taken to Baystate Medical Center following an incident near the MGM Springfield parking garage.

Get our free mobile app

The investigation, under the direction of Captain Trent Duda of the Springfield Police Department's Detective Bureau, reportedly happened shortly after midnight Thursday morning.

Ryan Walsh, the spokesperson for Springfield Police, said that one officer was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after being injured by a suspect on Court Square Way at approximately 12:10 a.m.

Then, according to Walsh, the suspect went into a parking garage at the 0-100 block of State Street, where the officer-involved shooting took place. The officer is expected to survive. The suspect, an adult male, was taken to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

In addition, Walsh also noted that the Hampden County District Attorney's Office had been notified and police were currently reviewing body camera footage and additional video.

The shooting incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department and the Detective Bureau. For more on the story, check it out on the Springfield Police Department website here.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies