Western Mass Faces Increase Of Hunger Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

According to a report from WWLP/Channel 22 News out of Springfield, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands across the country are currently facing food hunger. And those numbers will grow larger.

The numbers were already bad before the pandemic. The largest hunger-relief organization in the country, Feeding America, states that over 85,000 people did not have access to nutricious food before the coronavirus pandemic came in and put a tailspin on life as we knew it.

Numerous studies have shown that since the pandemic, those numbers will gradually increase by over 40,000. And almost 14,000 out of that number are children. It's quite a sobering report. Check out all the information, including county-by-county data numbers, on WWLP/Channel 22 News' website here. We thank them for the update.