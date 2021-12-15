Western Mass Traffic Stop Leads To 3 Arrests For Firearms, Drugs
In what was initially a traffic stop for a forged registration plate, Massachusetts State Police ended up arresting three people on more serious charges.
According to a media statement from the Mass State Police, a traffic stop for a forged handwritten registration plate ended up with three arrested for drug trafficking and firearms violations.
Last Thursday, December 9, 2021, at approximately 11:15 p.m., a state trooper noticed a silver Honda sedan without a license plate on Route 91 northbound in Whatley. The trooper proceeded to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, however, the driver was taking an unusual amount of time to stop on the empty road. The trooper made a request for backup at the traffic stop.
Once backup arrived, the troopers approached the vehicle and noticed there was a handwritten temporary Vermont registration number on the rear window. The driver, Rosalee Moodie, 33, of Barre, Vermont, was unable to provide a driver's license, only a Vermont ID card. Eventually, troopers learned that her license was suspended.
Also, troopers could see quite clearly, inside the vehicle, wax folds of heroin and a handle to a revolver in the rear seat next to one of the passengers. State Troopers removed the three occupants of the vehicle safely.
Along with Moodie, the other two passengers were identified as DAVIN DURANT, 21, of Springfield, MA, and MORIAH BENWAY, 26 of Barre, Vt. After a thorough search of the vehicle, troopers discovered the suspected revolver was a CO2-powered pellet pistol.
The probable cause search also resulted in the discovery of approximately 200 grams of crack cocaine, 19 grams of heroin, and an assortment of prescription medication in Durant's possession. Troopers also found a backpack in the vehicle. Inside the backpack, a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun with eight rounds of ammunition. None of the three suspects had a license to carry.
All three individuals were arrested and arraigned at Greenfield District Court for the following charges:
- Possession Of Class A Drug
- Possession Of Class B Drug
- Trafficking In Heroin
- Trafficking In Cocaine
- Conspiracy To Violate Drug Law
- Possession Of A Firearm
- Possession Of Ammunition Without An FID Card
- Possession Of A Firearm In A Felony
In addition, Moodie, the driver of the vehicle, was charged with:
- Possession Of Class B Drug
- Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
- Attaching Registration Plates
- Number Plate Violation
Durant was also charged with possession of a Class E drug and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. Benway had one outstanding warrant for her arrest. For more on the story, visit the Mass State Police's Facebook page here.