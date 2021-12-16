Western Massachusetts 18-Year-Old Caught With 2 Ghost Guns

An 18-year-old was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly having two "ghost" guns, including one loaded with a 29-caliber round magazine.

According to a media statement from the Springfield Police Department, detectives arrested 18-year-old Kenney Menendez on Tuesday after several weeks of illegal firearms investigations.

Officers were outside the suspect's home conducting surveillance when Menendez was observed leaving the house, getting into a waiting car, and being driven away. The car then stopped at the intersection of State and Andrew Streets and Menendez got out of the car.

Detectives then detained Menendez and three other occupants of the car. Police recovered a ghost gun from the pocket of the hoodie Menendez was wearing. They also found a loaded Ghost Gun with a 29 round magazine inside the car.

Now, up until probably a year ago, I freely admit I had absolutely no idea what exactly a ghost gun was. If you are new to the term, "ghost" guns are untraceable firearms assembled from parts bought online. Thus, the guns have no serial numbers and are therefore untraceable. Ghost guns can be purchased without a background check and by pretty much anyone, including minors.

Apparently, they've been around for a number of years, however, the term "ghost gun" is new. Police officers in the past have simply referred to them as "homemade" guns or "kit" guns.

Menendez was placed under arrest. The other three occupants of the vehicle were released. Kenny Menendez of Springfield is being charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License(2 counts)

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

For more on the story, please visit the Springfield Police Department's website here.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born