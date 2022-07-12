Inflation seems to be making everything more expensive these days, however, you're in luck if you are a parent or an expecting parent in need of a car seat.

I remember purchasing Britax car seats for both of my children a few years ago and they were nearly $300 a piece!

The good news is that Northern Berkshire EMS has been awarded a grant through Toyota to provide car seats, booster seats, and proper installation demos as well.

Installing car seats can be confusing with newer technology within the seat and in vehicles as well and improperly installed seats can mean the difference between life and death, not to sound dramatic.