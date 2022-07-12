Western Massachusetts Ambulance Co. Awarded Grant To Supply Free Car Seats For Parents In Need
I remember purchasing Britax car seats for both of my children a few years ago and they were nearly $300 a piece!
The good news is that Northern Berkshire EMS has been awarded a grant through Toyota to provide car seats, booster seats, and proper installation demos as well.
Installing car seats can be confusing with newer technology within the seat and in vehicles as well and improperly installed seats can mean the difference between life and death, not to sound dramatic.
North Adams Ambulance posted the following to their Facebook page all of the details including eligibility for the next install:
Are you in need of a car seat? We have another event to announce!
Northern Berkshire EMS has been awarded a grant through Buckle Up For Life and has car seats and booster seats available.
To be eligible, you need a child (or are pregnant!), be a resident of Berkshire County, MA or Southern Vt., and have a vehicle to install the seat in (your own, or family, or friends’)
Car seat installs take about 30-45 minutes and includes education on installing the seat, proper use of the seat, and general vehicle safety.
Questions? Call 413-662-8034
EVENT BEING HELD AT:
WALMART
HUBBARD AVE, PITTSFIELD
Wednesday, July 20
3pm-7pm