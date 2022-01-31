Western Massachusetts Braces for Another Winter Storm, It’s Big This Time

Last week's blizzard was pretty lackluster for those of us living in western Massachusetts, at least compared to what folks in the great Boston area got hit with.

In fact, snowfall in general for Berkshire County and the rest of western Massachusetts has been a little lackluster for the winter season. Skiers, boarders, plow drivers, and snow sports enthusiasts are aching for a huge deposit of snow and we might get that chance this weekend.

Now I'm not trying to tease everyone here, because I know winter storm Keenan which made landfall over the weekend was disappointing for some of western Massachusetts, but I feel it in my unqualified bones that this one is going to be a doozy.

Currently, forecasters are expecting five to eight inches on Thursday night, another five to eight inches Friday during the day, and another inch of snow or so on Friday night. so yes, there's a possibility of well over a foot of snow heading our way.

My favorite local snow prediction blog here in Berkshire County, Greylock Snow Day had this to say:

The range of possibilities is quite wide at the moment. In the Berkshires, we could have all rain for 36 hours. We could have mixed precipitation for a prolonged period. We could also have all snow, depending on where the boundary between the two air masses (cold and warm) sets up. At the moment, the models (Euro and American) suggest that the boundary will sadly stay to our north: northern New York and New England will pick up a foot of snow or more Thursday into Friday and the Berkshires will see rain. But we will need to monitor this storm all week to see if there's any movement of the boundary south, which is a possibility. Greylock Snow Day

