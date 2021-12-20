Western Massachusetts Celebrates The Winter Solstice With BAAMS

So What is the Winter Solstice all about? The first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere is marked by the winter solstice, which occurs on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 10:59 A.M. EST.

The winter solstice is the shortest day of sunlight in the whole year, making it the “shortest day” of the year. Thankfully, after we reach the winter solstice, the days begin to once again grow longer and longer until we reach the summer solstice—the first day of summer and the longest day of the year.

This is all thanks to Earth’s tilted axis, which makes it so that one half of Earth is pointed away from the Sun and the other half is pointed towards it at the time of the solstice.

Although the winter solstice means the start of winter, it also means the return of more sunlight. The good news is it only gets brighter from here!

The Berkshires' Academy for Advanced Musical Studies, aka BAAMS. They will be celebrating the winter solstice with a live stream celebration of the Solstice on Dec. 21, featuring music and interviews with some of their faculty, A new song will be featured guided by faculty last winter.

It was written about the student's frustrations with being under lockdown, unable to attend school or see friends, and also facing serious worry about older relatives who were battling covid. The song "These Four Walls" started with Braden Collins who is a Drury High School senior, son of Joey, and Kurt Collins of North Adams, Mass. This song will be played first during this live stream.

Jane Forrestal, Communications Director said,

"This sort of creativity typifies the reason BAAMS was created: to help young musicians express themselves through music, to have someplace productive to go with their questions, emotions, perceptions of life and what's coming at them. Especially now, we find the availability of a creative outlet tremendously helpful for adolescents, and at the same time, recognize that incredibly beautiful music can emerge in the process."

If you would like to be a part of this event, You can tune in to hear the song first. The WORLD PREMIERE will be shared for the first time on December 21. It starts at 8 pm till approximately 9:15 pm.

Anyone can go to this link: https://vimeo.com/event/1659640 and view it on their tablet, computer, or smartphone. Viewers on that night will be able to make donations to help support our teaching.

For more information on BAAMS go to the site through this link https://www.berkshiresacademyams.org/