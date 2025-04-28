Western Massachusetts City to Hold Meet & Greet with Popular Athlete
One of my pastimes over the years has been meeting celebrities, specifically in the wrestling industry. They were my childhood heroes. Many of the superstars I met in the past, I met here in Massachusetts, and I have crossed paths with some fun names along the way.
A little more than 10 years ago, I met legendary professional wrestlers Ric Flair, Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat, and Ax & Smash of Demolition at a Big Time wrestling event in Springfield. A few years after that, I had the pleasure of meeting the total package, Lex Luger, at another wrestling event, this time in Webster. A couple of years after that, I had the joy of meeting Mick Foley, Cody Rhodes, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, and Jerry 'The King' Lawler in Pittsfield.
All of the superstars I met were very friendly toward the fans and took the time to tell stories, answer questions, sign memorabilia, and take time to pose for photos. Needless to say, these meet-and-greets were a wrestling fan's dream. At least they were for this fan.
Speaking of meet and greets, if you are a wrestling or UFC fan, you'll want to mark this Saturday, May 3, on your calendar as a former WWE and UFC superstar will be in Pittsfield.
Matt Riddle, who is currently signed to Major League Wrestling, will be at This and That Sports store at 128 Fenn Street from 10 am - 12 pm on Saturday for a meet and greet opportunity, along with photo ops and autograph signings. You can learn more about the upcoming meet and greet and more by going here.
