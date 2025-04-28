One of my pastimes over the years has been meeting celebrities, specifically in the wrestling industry. They were my childhood heroes. Many of the superstars I met in the past, I met here in Massachusetts, and I have crossed paths with some fun names along the way.

Get our free mobile app

A little more than 10 years ago, I met legendary professional wrestlers Ric Flair, Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat, and Ax & Smash of Demolition at a Big Time wrestling event in Springfield. A few years after that, I had the pleasure of meeting the total package, Lex Luger, at another wrestling event, this time in Webster. A couple of years after that, I had the joy of meeting Mick Foley, Cody Rhodes, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, and Jerry 'The King' Lawler in Pittsfield.

All of the superstars I met were very friendly toward the fans and took the time to tell stories, answer questions, sign memorabilia, and take time to pose for photos. Needless to say, these meet-and-greets were a wrestling fan's dream. At least they were for this fan.

Speaking of meet and greets, if you are a wrestling or UFC fan, you'll want to mark this Saturday, May 3, on your calendar as a former WWE and UFC superstar will be in Pittsfield.

WWE SummerSlam After Party Red Carpet Getty Images for WWE SummerSlam loading... Matt Riddle LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 21: Professional wrestler and former mixed martial artist Matt "Riddle" Riddle attends the WWE SummerSlam after party at Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE SummerSlam After Party)

Matt Riddle, who is currently signed to Major League Wrestling, will be at This and That Sports store at 128 Fenn Street from 10 am - 12 pm on Saturday for a meet and greet opportunity, along with photo ops and autograph signings. You can learn more about the upcoming meet and greet and more by going here.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard. Gallery Credit: Ben Wittstein

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker