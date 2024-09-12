Western Massachusetts Company Shutting Its Doors, Laying Off 45+

Once again, some sad news to pass along to you, Massachusetts friends and neighbors. Another local company will be closing it doors soon--permanently--and laying off 47 employees.

WAMC reports that both the Pittsfield and Lenox locations of Annie Selke will be closing in the near future with layoffs expected by the end of the year. Certainly sad news for those who loved shopping for bedding, furniture, rugs and home décor.

Fans of the designer are probably aware that Annie Selke started her company in 1994 as Pine Cone Hill, offering beautiful bedding to consumers. Selke later expanded her brand to include Dash & Albert Rugs and Potluck Studios.

In 2007, Selke moved her company into the old paper mill building on Peck's Road in Pittsfield. Last year, the company was bought by New Jersey-based Rugs USA. Last week, according to WAMC, the company Fresh American LLC filed its intention to close with the state.

Employees were notified on September 10th that both the Peck's Road, Pittsfield and 36 Main Street, Lenox locations "are expected to be permanently closed in the near future."

WAMC also reports that they received confirmation from MassHire that they were notified and are aware of the situation. As an occasional shopper at Pine Cone Hill, I will be sad to see it go.

In years past, I've found some wonderful Christmas gifts for family and friends whether it was beautiful bedding or a wonderful Dash & Albert rug that (to quote The Big Lebowski's Dude) "tied the room together."

Visit WAMC's website here to check out the full article.

