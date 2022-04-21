According to a social media post from Hampden County Sherriff's Office, two Hampden County Sheriff’s correctional officers on a transportation detail helped revive a woman Wednesday evening following a transportation detail to Berkshire County.

Around 9:30 p.m. on April 20, officers Ryan Kennedy and Nicholas Husovsky were driving back to the main institution in Ludlow after bringing an inmate to the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office. While driving on Route 9 in Williamsburg in Hampshire County, they saw a car off the road and crash into a tree.

They pulled over to investigate and found a female, unresponsive with a purplish hue to her skin, slouched over the center console. The doors were locked so the officers broke a window to be able to pull the woman from the car.

Since she was without a pulse, they began chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth rescue breathing. After about 5 minutes, the fire chief arrived with an AED and with one shock was able to get a pulse back.

EMTs, Massachusetts State Police, and other first responders later arrived on the scene and took over the rescue operation.

“We are thankful that our officers were in the right place at the right time and able to help bring this woman back,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “These unpredictable incidents are exactly why it’s so important that all first responders be trained in a variety of life-saving measures. You never know when you’ll come upon someone who needs help.”