Western Massachusetts Duo Arrested For Coke At Denny’s Restaurant

In one of the more outlandish true crime stories to come out lately, two Western Massachusetts men were recently arrested at Denny's restaurant in Enfield, Connecticut on charges of cocaine possession.

Enfield Police report they arrested two men from Springfield after receiving a report from the Springfield Police Department regarding a vehicle that had given Springfield police the slip.

According to Enfield police, they were notified by Springfield police around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday to look out for a red Mercedes with Connecticut license plates that had fled from officers.

At least one of the occupants of the vehicle reportedly had a firearm and allegedly committed several crimes in Springfield on Wednesday. Just after 3 p.m., the red Mercedes was located unoccupied in St. Adalbert’s Cemetery.

Enfield police determined the occupants had left the area on foot and were tracked to the area of the Kohl’s shopping plaza on Elm Street. Police then located the men inside Denny's restaurant.

Both individuals were arrested, and identified as 24-year-old Manuel Torres and 20-year-old Fabien Rosario of Springfield. Police seized $2,100 in cash, 140 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of powdered cocaine, and six OxyContin pills.

Both were charged with possession of narcotics with the intent to sell, and conspiracy to commit that crime. Also, Torres was charged with possession of a controlled substance and interfering with the police.

Rosario was released on a $15,000 bond, while Torres is being held on a $500,000 bond that is pending additional charges by Springfield police. For more on the story, visit the Enfield Police Department's Facebook page here.

