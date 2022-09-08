It's hard to believe it's already September. Although it's not yet officially fall in Massachusetts, Berkshire County residents are embracing the best season of the year. It's the most gorgeous time of year to live in the western Massachusetts hills, as the leaves start to change and the nights get cooler.

Western Massachusetts also has a ton of opportunities to participate in our favorite fall activities, like picking apples, going on hay rides, and of course picking pumpkins!

There are no shortages of pumpkins in the Berkshires as this area offers a ton of places to pick your own, or farmstands to stop by, however, one stands out above the rest.

Ioka Valley Farm was recently named one of the best has made the list of the "10 Charming Pumpkin Patches In Massachusetts Are Picture Perfect For A Fall Day" It's pretty cool to know that of all the choices the great state of Massachusetts has to offer, Berkshire County's own Ioka Valley Farm has been named one of the best.

Located in Hancock, Massachusetts, just minutes from Jiminy Peak and a short drive from the Albany area, Ioka Valley Farm attracts locals and tourists alike. The farm was established in 1936 when Robert and Dorothy Leab drove cattle over Brodie Mountain from Lanesboro and settled them onto the property. The couple named the farm Ioka from a Native American word meaning “beautiful”. In 1996 the dairy herd was sold, and the Leab family began putting all their energy into being a diversified farm. The farm has been growing and selling pumpkins since 1989, as well as producing Christmas trees, strawberries, and maple syrup.

Open weekends during the fall, the farm offers more than just pumpkins, and the best part, most of it is free! A tractor wagon hay ride to the pumpkin patch and a mini-corn maze are offered at no cost to guests, in addition to dress-me scarecrows, a giant pumpkin house, a hay tunnel, and visits with the farm animals which are all free of charge as well. If you pick a pumpkin from the patch you pay by the pound or you can choose a pumpkin from the gift area they are all pre-priced.

Ioka's charm and beauty make it a great stop for the entire family, not just in the fall but year-round. With its idealistic setting and gorgeous views, it's easy to see why Ioka Valley Farm made the list.