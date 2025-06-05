The recent Massachusetts temperatures this week have made it feel like Summer has finally arrived in the Bay State! And as it turns out, there are some spots in Massachusetts that come to life more than others. And two of those unique spots happen to be in western Massachusetts.

The popular travel publication 'World Atlas' made a list of a handful of towns that absolutely come to life during the Summer. While the beach towns in the Bay State received plenty of praise on the list, western Massachusetts also got shown some love as two of those towns from this side of the state were mentioned. So, get ready to make some amazing Summer plans in these spots!

What Towns in Western Massachusetts Come to Life During the Summer?

Williamstown

'World Atlas' had more than enough to tell you why you should hit up the Clark Art Institute as a must-visit spot during your Summer:

If there were no other attractions in Williamstown, the Clark Art Institute would be enough. One of the few institutions on the planet that is both an art museum and a distinguished research center — with a special focus on bringing art into the public sphere, Clark Art Institute is an art lover’s dream. A holder of TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice Award for 2022, this breathtaking museum houses more than 30 works by French Impressionist painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir, several Italian and Northern Renaissance masterpieces, and a mind-boggling collection of silver and porcelain. Outside, one will enjoy strolling through the picturesque trails and taking in the architectural elegance of the museum from different angles.

As for the other western Massachusetts town that is said to come to life in Summer, we head down south to...

Lenox

Perhaps you may have been able to guess where this popular go-to spot for the other town that comes to life during Summer was in the Berkshires. 'World Atlas' talks about how a simple Summer visit could be the experience of a lifetime:

Aside from enjoying a stroll down Main Street, and taking in the downtown’s historic architecture, Lenox offers several options for outdoor fun. Kennedy Park, for instance, boasts numerous walking trails a hiker would want to sample—besides views that no one can exchange the world for. But that notwithstanding, Tanglewood, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 1937, is Lenox’s star attraction. Besides being a world-famous music venue that plays host to three top-notch music schools, Tanglewood also stages a similarly-named festival, regarded as among the most beloved music festivals on Earth. Well, that festival comes around every summer.

It's no secret to anyone in western Massachusetts, that both of these spots explode in demand during the Summer months due to how much there is to do there. Let's be honest, there are more than a few other towns on this side of the state we could have added to this list. In the meantime, enjoy your Summer, Massachusetts!

