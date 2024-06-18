While Massachusetts is well known for its rich history and culture, the bigger cities throughout the state tend to get lots of the attention when the Bay State comes to mind. Cities like Boston, Salem, Springfield, and more get plenty of love, but what about the smaller towns throughout the state that have some of the most beauty you will find anywhere in Massachusetts? It just so happens that there is one town on the western side of the state that is quite worthy of being known as one of the prettiest in Massachusetts.

The popular travel publication, 'World Atlas' posted a list of the 'prettiest towns in Massachusetts'. On a list that includes plenty of fantastic spots, including the always attractive coastal towns in the state, the Berkshires region has one town that was able to earn some recognition.

What Berkshires Town is One of the Prettiest in Massachusetts?

This may come as no surprise given the fact that this town has received accolades for being one of the hidden gems in the Bay State previously. On the south side of Berkshire County is where you will find the town of Stockbridge.

attachment-Stockbridge Aerial Shot loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

'World Atlas' had this to say about why Stockbridge made their list of prettiest towns in Massachusetts:

Located just a few miles northwest of Hartford and Springfield, Stockbridge is a welcoming historic village not far from the border of New York. Stockbridge is a fantastic spot to see natural beauty mingling with charming colonial architecture. Preachers like Jonathan Edwards and missionaries were instrumental in the town's founding during the early 1700s, creating an early missionary settlement. The Stockton Bowl, a large lake in the northern regions of town, is the perfect spot for outdoor exploration. Right alongside this beautiful spot is the Gould Meadows, a stunning site with some excellent views worth photographing and sharing. Take some time to enjoy the old architecture dotted across town as well! The Edith Wharton Home is the breathtaking house of the creator who gave us The Age of Innocence and House of Mirth. Tours take place every day from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. Also, visit Naumkeag, built in the 1870s with over 40 Victorian-style rooms, overlooking the Housatonic River Valley.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

TSM TSM loading...

If you have been through Stockbridge, you know what kind of beauty the small town has to offer. Or perhaps you have been meaning to make a visit there. The Summer months are the perfect time for it as they always bring a great atmosphere to this small western Massachusetts town in the Berkshires. One of the many reasons why it's considered one of the prettiest towns in the state.

8 Massachusetts Cities That Have the Best Downtowns Gallery Credit: Google Maps