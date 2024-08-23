There's something a little bit charming about small towns. If you live in western Massachusetts, you're already well aware that we have some pretty unique small towns on this side of the state. However, when you have a spot that is listed as the best 'must-visit' small town by a popular lifestyle publication, that's even better!

In recent years, this particular town has received quite a few accolades such as being on of Massachusetts most underrated towns. Now there's one more to throw on that list for this particular town. The popular lifestyle publication 'Thrillist' has listed the 'Must-Vist Small Town in Every State'. And wouldn't you know it, the spot they picked out in Massachusetts is Great Barrington.

Here's why 'Thrillist' called Great Barrington the must-visit small towns in Massachusetts:

Let everyone else crowd the Catskills so the largest town in the Southern Berkshires remains a secret as long as possible (except, of course, from the hikers passing through on the Appalachian Trail). History buffs will love a few fun pieces of trivia like the Main Street here was first in the country to have electric lights, Railroad Street is one of the oldest in the US, and, by the town hall, the monument that commemorates the first armed resistance against the British is on the same site as the first slave being freed. Start the morning with coffee (or a lavender latte, if you’re feeling adventurous) and a breakfast sandwich or huevos rancheros at Fuel before antique fair- and gallery-hopping around town (be sure to check Bernay Fine Art off your list). End the afternoon and ease into the evening with a drink and live music by the fireplace at aptly named The Barn. There’s also a historic inn next door, so you don’t have to go too far when you’re ready to call it a night.

As you can see, and maybe you've already experienced, the small town feel is definitely all over the town of Great Barrington. And now, especially in the latter parts of Summer and into Fall, perhaps its time for a weekend trip there. After all, it is the top must-visit small town in the state, and it's here in western Massachusetts!

