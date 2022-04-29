Western Massachusetts Man Guilty Of Fentanyl Trafficking

More news involving the highly toxic drug fentanyl making the rounds in the Bay State. An individual pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to charges of drug trafficking fentanyl.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, Juan Jimenez, 48, of Springfield, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and two counts of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

It was in May of last year when Jimenez was charged and he was eventually indicted in June. Sentencing for Jimenez is scheduled for September 15th, according to U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman.

Apparently, in May of 2021, Jimenez sold fentanyl to an undercover agent on numerous occasions. On one occasion he provided the agent with a package containing almost 50 grams of fentanyl.

In a media statement, the Department of Justice Boston reports:

The charge of conspiracy to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of $5 million. The charges of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl provide for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, eight years of supervised release and a fine of up to $8 million.

For more on the story, check out the media statement on DOJ Boston's website here.

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born