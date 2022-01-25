Western Massachusetts Next Big Snowfall Could Arrive This Weekend

Let it snow, Let it snow, Let it snow!

After winter storm Izzy left some snow lovers in western Massachusetts slightly disappointed another drop of the fresh white stuff is heading our way for this weekend. When Izzy arrived on Martin Luther King Day, the original forecast of 8-12 inches of snow fizzled out, the six inches of wet snow was a little disappointing.

Cold temperatures have kept the majority of a base on the ground in Berkshire County, but snow enthusiasts will be excited to know another good helping is in the forecast for Saturday night.

Current forecasts are expecting Berkshire County and the rest of western Massachusetts to see three to five inches of snow on Saturday and another possible one to three inches Saturday night.

Originally forecasters believed this could have been a monster storm for all of New England, like upwards of two feet, but as most predicted, the storm has already begun moving out to sea and we'll likely just see the tail end of it.

